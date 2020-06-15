Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Microsoft (MSFT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

In a report released today, Sami Badri from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Cisco Systems, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 45.2% success rate. Badri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and CommScope Holding.

Cisco Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.31, which is a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $48.00 price target.

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report issued on June 12, Brad Zelnick from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $187.76, close to its 52-week high of $198.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 74.1% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microsoft with a $204.90 average price target, representing an 11.0% upside. In a report issued on June 12, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

