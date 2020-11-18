Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Ciena (CIEN), Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) and ams AG (OtherAUKUF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Ciena (CIEN), Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) and ams AG (AUKUF).

Ciena (CIEN)

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Ciena to Hold, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 67.4% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ciena with a $51.35 average price target.

Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

In a report issued on November 16, Tavy Rosner from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Magic Software Enterprises, with a price target of $17.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 59.6% success rate. Rosner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication, Ituran Location And Control, and Sapiens International.

Magic Software Enterprises has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.25, which is a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 16, H.C. Wainwright also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $17.00 price target.

ams AG (AUKUF)

Barclays analyst Andrew Gardiner maintained a Sell rating on ams AG on November 16 and set a price target of CHF16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gardiner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 58.7% success rate. Gardiner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and Infineon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ams AG with a $27.65 average price target.

