Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Check Point (CHKP), T Mobile US (TMUS) and Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Check Point (CHKP), T Mobile US (TMUS) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF).

Check Point (CHKP)

In a report issued on June 29, Keith Bachman from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Check Point, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $107.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Bachman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 68.0% success rate. Bachman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, DXC Technology Company, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Check Point with a $110.94 average price target.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

In a report released today, Simon Flannery from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $104.96, close to its 52-week high of $111.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Flannery is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 65.8% success rate. Flannery covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as United States Cellular, CenturyLink, and Verizon.

T Mobile US has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.78, which is a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $119.77 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christophe Menard maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE today and set a price target of EUR77.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Menard is ranked #6491 out of 6738 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.15, which is a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR82.00 price target.

