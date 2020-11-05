Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Ceva (CEVA), Qorvo (QRVO) and Change Healthcare (CHNG)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ceva (CEVA), Qorvo (QRVO) and Change Healthcare (CHNG).

Ceva (CEVA)

In a report released today, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Ceva. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.52, close to its 52-week high of $46.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Axon Enterprise, and Unity Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ceva with a $49.33 average price target.

Qorvo (QRVO)

In a report released today, Timothy Arcuri from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Qorvo, with a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Arcuri is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 72.9% success rate. Arcuri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Qorvo has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $159.67, a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Change Healthcare (CHNG)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Steven Halper maintained a Buy rating on Change Healthcare today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.29, close to its 52-week high of $15.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Halper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 57.6% success rate. Halper covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and HealthStream.

Change Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.38, a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

