Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: CenturyLink (CTL), Intuit (INTU) and Nvidia (NVDA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on CenturyLink (CTL), Intuit (INTU) and Nvidia (NVDA).

CenturyLink (CTL)

In a report released today, Simon Flannery from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on CenturyLink, with a price target of $13.80. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Flannery is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 66.4% success rate. Flannery covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as United States Cellular, T Mobile US, and Verizon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CenturyLink is a Hold with an average price target of $9.75, a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Intuit (INTU)

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained a Hold rating on Intuit today and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $283.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 70.9% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Slack Technologies, and NortonLifeLock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intuit with a $307.13 average price target, implying a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $292.00 price target.

Nvidia (NVDA)

In a report released today, Vivek Arya from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia, with a price target of $420.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $361.31, close to its 52-week high of $363.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Arya is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 59.2% success rate. Arya covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nvidia with a $378.56 average price target, a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $327.00 price target.

