Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Celestica (CLS), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and Bombardier (OtherBDRBF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Celestica (CLS), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and Bombardier (BDRBF).

Celestica (CLS)

BMO Capital analyst Thanos Moschopoulos maintained a Hold rating on Celestica today and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Moschopoulos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 69.0% success rate. Moschopoulos covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxar Technologies, Sierra Wireless, and Descartes.

Celestica has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.75, which is a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava maintained a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions today and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $181.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Srivastava is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 78.8% success rate. Srivastava covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments.

Skyworks Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $215.83, representing a 16.9% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Charter Equity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier (BDRBF)

BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun maintained a Buy rating on Bombardier today and set a price target of $1.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.74, close to its 52-week high of $0.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Chamoun is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 80.8% success rate. Chamoun covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Kansas City Southern, and TFI International.

Bombardier has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.69.

