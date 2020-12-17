Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Calamp Crop (CAMP) and SPS Commerce (SPSC)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Calamp Crop (CAMP) and SPS Commerce (SPSC).
Calamp Crop (CAMP)
In a report released today, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Calamp Crop, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.33.
According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 68.5% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.
Calamp Crop has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.21.
SPS Commerce (SPSC)
Oppenheimer analyst Koji Ikeda maintained a Hold rating on SPS Commerce today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $101.19, close to its 52-week high of $104.99.
According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.6% and a 88.5% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Liveperson, and BlackLine.
Currently, the analyst consensus on SPS Commerce is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $100.00.
