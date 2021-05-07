Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Brooks Automation (BRKS) and Yelp (YELP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Brooks Automation (BRKS) and Yelp (YELP).

Brooks Automation (BRKS)

Needham analyst David Saxon assigned a Buy rating to Brooks Automation today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $94.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Saxon is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 78.9% success rate. Saxon covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Irhythm Technologies, Globus Medical, and NuVasive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brooks Automation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $112.00.

Yelp (YELP)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Yelp, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 73.5% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Yelp with a $38.55 average price target.

