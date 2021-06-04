Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Broadcom (AVGO) and Phreesia (PHR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Broadcom (AVGO) and Phreesia (PHR).

Broadcom (AVGO)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso reiterated a Hold rating on Broadcom yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $464.80, close to its 52-week high of $495.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 61.6% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Broadcom is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $533.35, which is a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $475.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Phreesia (PHR)

In a report released yesterday, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Phreesia. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 64.6% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aveanna Healthcare Holdings, Alignment Healthcare, and Oak Street Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phreesia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.63, representing a 27.4% upside. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.