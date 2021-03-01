Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Box (BOX) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Box (BOX) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM).

Box (BOX)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on Box today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.35.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 74.7% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Box is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg reiterated a Buy rating on Zoom Video Communications yesterday and set a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $373.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 71.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and Ping Identity Holding.

Zoom Video Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $484.09, implying a 31.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $550.00 price target.

