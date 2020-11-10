Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Boingo Wireless (WIFI), Luna Innovations (LUNA) and Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Boingo Wireless (WIFI), Luna Innovations (LUNA) and Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR).

Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Boingo Wireless, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.1% and a 61.3% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boingo Wireless is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.00, implying a 76.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $15.00 price target.

Luna Innovations (LUNA)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Hold rating on Luna Innovations today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 57.6% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Luna Innovations with a $7.00 average price target.

Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Synchronoss Technologies today and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 55.0% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

Synchronoss Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.83, implying a 164.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

