Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Boeing (BA), Cree (CREE) and ServiceNow (NOW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Boeing (BA), Cree (CREE) and ServiceNow (NOW).

Boeing (BA)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Boeing, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $148.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 64.6% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boeing with a $182.20 average price target, representing a 19.1% upside. In a report issued on October 14, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Cree (CREE)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Cree. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 57.4% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cree is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.56, which is a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

ServiceNow (NOW)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on ServiceNow yesterday and set a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $484.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 77.1% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ServiceNow with a $540.82 average price target, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, UBS also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $600.00 price target.

