Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Boeing (BA) and Equinix (EQIX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Boeing (BA) and Equinix (EQIX).

Boeing (BA)

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Spingarn maintained a Hold rating on Boeing today and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $232.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Spingarn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 65.3% success rate. Spingarn covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon Technologies, and Huntington Ingalls.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boeing with a $277.92 average price target, a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

Equinix (EQIX)

In a report released today, Sami Badri from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Equinix, with a price target of $932.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $702.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 53.8% success rate. Badri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, CommScope Holding, and Juniper Networks.

Equinix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $842.08, representing a 16.6% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $800.00 price target.

