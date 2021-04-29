Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Blackbaud (BLKB), Brightcove (BCOV) and Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Blackbaud (BLKB), Brightcove (BCOV) and Cirrus Logic (CRUS).

Blackbaud (BLKB)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew VanVliet from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Blackbaud. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.68, close to its 52-week high of $80.00.

According to TipRanks.com, VanVliet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 67.4% success rate. VanVliet covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Bill.com Holdings, and Sprout Social.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Blackbaud with a $80.75 average price target, representing an 12.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Brightcove (BCOV)

In a report released today, Steve Frankel from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Brightcove, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 50.8% success rate. Frankel covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Bluerock Residential Growth, and New Senior Investment Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brightcove with a $28.67 average price target, representing a 47.0% upside. In a report released today, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

In a report released today, Derek Soderberg from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Cirrus Logic, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $86.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 38.1% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Lattice Semicon, and Axon Enterprise.

Cirrus Logic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.14.

