Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: BCE (BCE), Twilio (TWLO) and Intevac (IVAC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on BCE (BCE), Twilio (TWLO) and Intevac (IVAC).

BCE (BCE)

In a report released yesterday, Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on BCE, with a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 54.1% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Cogeco Communications, and Shaw Communications.

BCE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.61, a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$59.00 price target.

Twilio (TWLO)

Needham analyst Richard Valera maintained a Buy rating on Twilio today and set a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $300.62, close to its 52-week high of $341.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 62.9% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Twilio with a $350.24 average price target, representing a 13.7% upside. In a report issued on October 12, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Intevac (IVAC)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Intevac, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 69.6% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intevac is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.17, a 41.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

