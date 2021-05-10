Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Axon Enterprise (AXON) and Intel (INTC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Axon Enterprise (AXON) and Intel (INTC).

Axon Enterprise (AXON)

Colliers Securities analyst Derek Soderberg reiterated a Buy rating on Axon Enterprise today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $134.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 42.9% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Lattice Semicon, and Sierra Wireless.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Axon Enterprise with a $179.57 average price target, implying a 30.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Intel (INTC)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Sell rating on Intel, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 71.5% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

Intel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $66.43, representing a 15.1% upside. In a report released today, Atlantic Equities also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $45.00 price target.

