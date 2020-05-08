Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Avalara (AVLR), SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) and Envestnet (ENV)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Avalara (AVLR), SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) and Envestnet (ENV).

Avalara (AVLR)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Avalara, with a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $101.76, close to its 52-week high of $101.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 63.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avalara with a $104.67 average price target, representing a 9.1% upside. In a report issued on April 24, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL)

In a report released today, Yun Kim from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on SailPoint Technologies Holdings, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 61.3% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Palo Alto Networks, and Pegasystems.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.80, representing a 17.8% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Envestnet (ENV)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kenneth Hill maintained a Buy rating on Envestnet yesterday and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 64.4% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Envestnet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.30, a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

