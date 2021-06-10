Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Autodesk (ADSK), Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) and Seagate Tech (STX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Autodesk (ADSK), Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) and Seagate Tech (STX).

Autodesk (ADSK)

Robert W. Baird analyst Joseph Vruwink maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk on June 7 and set a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $275.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Vruwink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 74.5% success rate. Vruwink covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Bentley Systems, and Cadence Design.

Autodesk has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $336.91, a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $342.00 price target.

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

In a report issued on June 8, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Jack Henry & Associates, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $159.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 78.6% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Fidelity National Info, and Exlservice Holdings.

Jack Henry & Associates has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $175.40.

Seagate Tech (STX)

Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra reiterated a Buy rating on Seagate Tech on June 8 and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $99.33, close to its 52-week high of $106.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 65.9% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Advanced Micro Devices, and Himax Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seagate Tech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $96.89, which is a -4.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

