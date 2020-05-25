Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Autodesk (ADSK), Dell Technologies (DELL) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Autodesk (ADSK), Dell Technologies (DELL) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

Autodesk (ADSK)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk on May 21 and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $195.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 74.4% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autodesk is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $194.79, which is a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Muller maintained a Hold rating on Dell Technologies on May 22 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 78.6% success rate. Muller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, National Instruments, and Juniper Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dell Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.56, which is a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

In a report issued on May 22, Jeff Kvaal from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 57.1% success rate. Kvaal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hewlett Packard Enterprise with a $11.17 average price target, which is a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, RBC Capital also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

