Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: AT&T (T), Seagate Tech (STX) and Teradyne (TER)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on AT&T (T), Seagate Tech (STX) and Teradyne (TER).

AT&T (T)

In a report released today, David Barden from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on AT&T, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.47.

Barden has an average return of 8.9% when recommending AT&T.

According to TipRanks.com, Barden is ranked #2324 out of 6481 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AT&T with a $35.24 average price target, which is a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Seagate Tech (STX)

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained a Hold rating on Seagate Tech today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 62.0% success rate. Rakers covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Advanced Micro Devices, and Western Digital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Seagate Tech with a $54.44 average price target, a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Teradyne (TER)

In a report released today, Sidney Ho from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Teradyne, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Ho is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 57.0% success rate. Ho covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, MKS Instruments, and Western Digital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Teradyne with a $65.71 average price target, implying a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $70.00 price target.

