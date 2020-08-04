Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: AT&T (T) and Kla-Tencor (KLAC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AT&T (T) and Kla-Tencor (KLAC).

AT&T (T)

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Buy rating on AT&T yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 83.1% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GDS Holdings, Wideopenwest, and CenturyLink.

AT&T has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.20, implying a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Guggenheim also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Kla-Tencor (KLAC)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained a Hold rating on Kla-Tencor today and set a price target of $216.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $201.01, close to its 52-week high of $209.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 56.1% success rate. Moore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kla-Tencor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $206.21, which is a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

