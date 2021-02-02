Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: AT&T (T) and Fabrinet (FN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AT&T (T) and Fabrinet (FN).

AT&T (T)

Argus Research analyst Joseph Bonner reiterated a Hold rating on AT&T on January 29 and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Bonner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 72.0% success rate. Bonner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, IHS Markit, and Microsoft.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AT&T with a $31.67 average price target, which is a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Fabrinet (FN)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Fabrinet, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.78, close to its 52-week high of $87.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 68.0% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fabrinet with a $88.25 average price target, a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

