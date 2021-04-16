Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: ASM International (OtherASMIY) and Telefonica Brasil (VIV)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ASM International (ASMIY) and Telefonica Brasil (VIV).

ASM International (ASMIY)

Barclays analyst Keagan Bryce maintained a Buy rating on ASM International on April 14 and set a price target of EUR295.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $320.00, close to its 52-week high of $323.97.

Bryce has an average return of 59.6% when recommending ASM International.

According to TipRanks.com, Bryce is ranked #2996 out of 7455 analysts.

ASM International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $314.69, which is a -0.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR230.00 price target.

Telefonica Brasil (VIV)

Barclays analyst Mathieu Robilliard maintained a Hold rating on Telefonica Brasil on April 14 and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Robilliard is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 48.2% success rate. Robilliard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Iridium Communications, Telefonica, and Orange SA.

Telefonica Brasil has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.50.

