Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Arista Networks (ANET), Echostar (SATS) and MobileIron (MOBL)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Arista Networks (ANET), Echostar (SATS) and MobileIron (MOBL).

Arista Networks (ANET)

In a report released today, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $205.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 54.6% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arista Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $240.69.

Echostar (SATS)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Buy rating on Echostar today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.50, close to its 52-week low of $24.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 62.3% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Iridium Communications, and United States Cellular.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Echostar with a $57.00 average price target.

MobileIron (MOBL)

Raymond James analyst Robert Majek maintained a Hold rating on MobileIron today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.05, close to its 52-week high of $7.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 60.0% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, ServiceNow, and Microsoft.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for MobileIron with a $6.08 average price target.

