Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Arista Networks (ANET), AT&T (T) and Xerox (XRX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Arista Networks (ANET), AT&T (T) and Xerox (XRX).

Arista Networks (ANET)

In a report released yesterday, Sami Badri from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks, with a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $235.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 50.4% success rate. Badri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and CommScope Holding.

Arista Networks has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $209.36, representing a -9.9% downside. In a report issued on July 14, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

AT&T (T)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Mitchelson from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on AT&T, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 62.0% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dish Network, Walt Disney, and Altice Usa.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AT&T is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.11, representing a 21.2% upside. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Xerox (XRX)

Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Cabral maintained a Buy rating on Xerox yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.89, close to its 52-week low of $14.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabral is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 56.8% success rate. Cabral covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

Xerox has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.33, representing a 25.5% upside. In a report issued on July 9, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy.

