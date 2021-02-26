Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI), Alarm (ALRM) and Quebecor (OtherQBCRF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI), Alarm (ALRM) and Quebecor (QBCRF).

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Applied Optoelectronics today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 66.1% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Communications Systems, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Optoelectronics with a $12.83 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alarm (ALRM)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Alarm, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $88.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.3% and a 65.0% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alarm with a $102.50 average price target.

Quebecor (QBCRF)

In a report released yesterday, Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Quebecor, with a price target of C$36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.62, close to its 52-week high of $26.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 55.9% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Yellow Media.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quebecor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.21.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.