Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Apple (AAPL), Datadog (DDOG) and Rackspace Technology (RXT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Apple (AAPL), Datadog (DDOG) and Rackspace Technology (RXT).

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Muller from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Apple, with a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $119.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 62.5% success rate. Muller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, National Instruments, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.45, representing a 7.9% upside. In a report issued on October 30, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

Datadog (DDOG)

In a report issued on November 10, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Datadog, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $86.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 72.0% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Datadog with a $103.64 average price target, implying a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Rackspace Technology (RXT)

In a report issued on November 10, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Rackspace Technology, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 77.7% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Jack Henry & Associates, and Bottomline Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rackspace Technology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.67, implying a 52.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

