Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Apple (AAPL) and Sensata (ST)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Apple (AAPL) and Sensata (ST).

Apple (AAPL)

In a report issued on April 26, Samik Chatterjee from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Apple, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $134.39, close to its 52-week high of $145.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Chatterjee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 66.1% success rate. Chatterjee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and Arista Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $150.90, an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $142.00 price target.

Sensata (ST)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Sensata. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 68.5% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

Sensata has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.00, a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

