Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Apple (AAPL) and DZS (DZSI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Apple (AAPL) and DZS (DZSI).

Apple (AAPL)

Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall maintained a Sell rating on Apple today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $108.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Hall is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 47.7% success rate. Hall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cambium Networks, Avaya Holdings, and Corsair Gaming.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.67.

DZS (DZSI)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on DZS today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.70, close to its 52-week high of $11.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 53.8% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Communications Systems, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DZS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50.

