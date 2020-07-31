Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Apple (AAPL), 2U (TWOU) and Alphabet (GOOGL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Apple (AAPL), 2U (TWOU) and Alphabet (GOOGL).

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Apple, with a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $384.76, close to its 52-week high of $399.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 66.4% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $392.83, a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $419.00 price target.

2U (TWOU)

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on 2U. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.87, close to its 52-week high of $46.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 78.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, MiX Telematics, and RingCentral.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 2U is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.78.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Buy rating on Alphabet today and set a price target of $1700.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1538.37, close to its 52-week high of $1587.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 56.4% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Glu Mobile, Facebook, and Logitech.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphabet with a $1690.08 average price target, which is a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1805.00 price target.

