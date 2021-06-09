Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Anterix (ATEX) and UiPath (PATH)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Anterix (ATEX) and UiPath (PATH).

Anterix (ATEX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery maintained a Hold rating on Anterix today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Flannery is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 69.5% success rate. Flannery covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, T Mobile US, and ViaSat.

Anterix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.50.

UiPath (PATH)

KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits maintained a Buy rating on UiPath today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Turits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 74.5% success rate. Turits covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, SEMrush Holdings, and Sprout Social.

UiPath has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.33, a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, SMBC Nikko also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

