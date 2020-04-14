Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Ansys (ANSS) and Agilysys (AGYS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ansys (ANSS) and Agilysys (AGYS).

Ansys (ANSS)

In a report released yesterday, Saket Kalia from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Ansys, with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $242.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

Ansys has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $256.00.

Agilysys (AGYS)

Northland Securities analyst Tyler Wood maintained a Buy rating on Agilysys today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is ranked #4324 out of 6408 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Agilysys with a $28.00 average price target.

