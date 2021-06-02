Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: ANGI Homeservices (ANGI), Splunk (SPLK) and RingCentral (RNG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI), Splunk (SPLK) and RingCentral (RNG).

ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

In a report released today, Jake Fuller from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on ANGI Homeservices. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 64.6% success rate. Fuller covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Booking Holdings, TripCom Group, and TripAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ANGI Homeservices is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.33.

Splunk (SPLK)

In a report issued on May 31, Gray Powell from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Splunk. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $120.28, close to its 52-week low of $110.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 63.6% success rate. Powell covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Splunk is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $181.85, implying a 47.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, UBS also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $125.00 price target.

RingCentral (RNG)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew VanVliet from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on RingCentral, with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $253.00, close to its 52-week low of $229.00.

According to TipRanks.com, VanVliet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 49.1% success rate. VanVliet covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Bill.com Holdings, and Sprout Social.

RingCentral has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $421.07, a 60.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

