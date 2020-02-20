Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Analog Devices (ADI), Five9 (FIVN) and Wix (WIX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Analog Devices (ADI), Five9 (FIVN) and Wix (WIX).

Analog Devices (ADI)

In a report released today, Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Analog Devices, with a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $124.20, close to its 52-week high of $127.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 67.4% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Maxim Integrated, and TE Connectivity.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Analog Devices is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $133.79.

Five9 (FIVN)

Robert W. Baird analyst William Power reiterated a Buy rating on Five9 today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.10, close to its 52-week high of $80.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Power is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 69.7% success rate. Power covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and LogMeIn.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Five9 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.50, a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Wix (WIX)

In a report released today, Lloyd Walmsley from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Wix, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $139.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Walmsley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 62.1% success rate. Walmsley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Pinterest, and Facebook.

Wix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $162.75, a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, SunTrust Robinson also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $170.00 price target.

