Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Amphenol (APH), Automatic Data Processing (ADP) and Facebook (FB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Amphenol (APH), Automatic Data Processing (ADP) and Facebook (FB).

Amphenol (APH)

In a report released today, Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Amphenol, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.52, close to its 52-week high of $69.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 67.2% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Silicon Laboratories, NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amphenol with a $74.25 average price target.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained a Hold rating on Automatic Data Processing today and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $186.62, close to its 52-week high of $197.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 84.6% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, TELUS International (CDA), and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Automatic Data Processing is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $198.00.

Facebook (FB)

In a report released today, Justin Patterson from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Facebook, with a price target of $414.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $307.10, close to its 52-week high of $315.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Patterson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Patterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, Alphabet Class A, and IAC/InterActive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Facebook with a $381.36 average price target, a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

