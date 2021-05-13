Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Amdocs (DOX), Compass (COMP) and AppLovin (APP)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amdocs (DOX), Compass (COMP) and AppLovin (APP).

Amdocs (DOX)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan assigned a Buy rating to Amdocs today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 65.1% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amdocs is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.00.

Compass (COMP)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Compass today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.45, close to its 52-week low of $14.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 63.9% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Fiverr International, and Zillow Group Class C.

Compass has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.88, representing a 48.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

AppLovin (APP)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on AppLovin today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.25, close to its 52-week low of $49.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 67.6% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AppLovin is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.67.

