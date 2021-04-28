Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) and Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF).

Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt reiterated a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A yesterday and set a price target of $2700.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2290.98, close to its 52-week high of $2324.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.5% and a 71.8% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphabet Class A is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2515.93, an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $2953.00 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report issued on April 26, Olivier Calvet from Kepler Capital downgraded Airbus Group SE to Hold, with a price target of EUR85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $119.72, close to its 52-week high of $125.40.

Calvet has an average return of 60.0% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Calvet is ranked #1231 out of 7481 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $129.29 average price target, which is a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR90.00 price target.

