Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Alliance Data Systems (ADS) and Endava (DAVA)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alliance Data Systems (ADS) and Endava (DAVA).

Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Adelson from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Alliance Data Systems, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.82.

Adelson has an average return of 19.3% when recommending Alliance Data Systems.

According to TipRanks.com, Adelson is ranked #4869 out of 7254 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alliance Data Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.18, implying a 24.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Endava (DAVA)

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained a Hold rating on Endava today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $79.65, close to its 52-week high of $80.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 84.5% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, DXC Technology Company, and Fidelity National Info.

Endava has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.25.

