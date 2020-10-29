Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Akamai (AKAM), F5 Networks (FFIV) and Fiserv (FISV)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Akamai (AKAM), F5 Networks (FFIV) and Fiserv (FISV).

Akamai (AKAM)

In a report issued on October 27, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Akamai, with a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $97.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 66.1% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Zillow Group Class A, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akamai is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $121.25.

F5 Networks (FFIV)

In a report issued on October 27, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on F5 Networks, with a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $134.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 75.4% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for F5 Networks with a $158.83 average price target, representing a 17.7% upside. In a report issued on October 12, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Fiserv (FISV)

In a report issued on October 27, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Fiserv, with a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $93.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 70.3% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Fiserv has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.82, implying a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

