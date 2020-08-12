Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF), Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) and I3 Verticals (IIIV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Airbus Group SE (EADSF), Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) and I3 Verticals (IIIV).

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Norddeutsche Landesbank analyst Wolfgang Donie downgraded Airbus Group SE to Sell today and set a price target of EUR63.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $87.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Donie is ranked #4129 out of 6877 analysts.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $89.84.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

Truist Financial analyst Sandy Draper maintained a Buy rating on Tabula Rasa HealthCare today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Draper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 71.8% success rate. Draper covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Change Healthcare, Health Catalyst, and Veeva Systems.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.88, representing a 27.7% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

I3 Verticals (IIIV)

Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained a Buy rating on I3 Verticals today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 72.5% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Fiserv.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for I3 Verticals with a $33.75 average price target, implying a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $33.00 price target.

