Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: AeroVironment (AVAV), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL) and Guidewire (GWRE)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AeroVironment (AVAV), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL) and Guidewire (GWRE).

AeroVironment (AVAV)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on AeroVironment, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $90.45, close to its 52-week high of $90.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 73.7% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and Maxar Technologies.

AeroVironment has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.00.

Fuelcell Energy (FCEL)

Fuelcell Energy received a Hold rating and an $8.50 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 55.1% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

Fuelcell Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.75, implying a -12.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Guidewire (GWRE)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Guidewire, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $126.43, close to its 52-week high of $129.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 69.3% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., SS&C Technologies Holdings, and Bottomline Technologies.

Guidewire has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.67.

