Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: AeroVironment (AVAV), Broadcom (AVGO) and Facebook (FB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on AeroVironment (AVAV), Broadcom (AVGO) and Facebook (FB).

AeroVironment (AVAV)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Hold rating on AeroVironment yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.45, close to its 52-week high of $90.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 72.7% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Roper Technologies, and Caci International.

AeroVironment has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.50.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso reiterated a Hold rating on Broadcom yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $410.04, close to its 52-week high of $412.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 61.1% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, SiTime Corporation, and NXP Semiconductors.

Broadcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $455.00, representing a 10.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $410.00 price target.

Facebook (FB)

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Facebook. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $277.12, close to its 52-week high of $304.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 73.9% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Facebook with a $324.69 average price target, a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $365.00 price target.

