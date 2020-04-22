Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Adyen (OtherADYYF), Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF) and Rolls-Royce Holdings (OtherRYCEF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Adyen (ADYYF), Airbus Group SE (EADSF) and Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF).

Adyen (ADYYF)

In a report released yesterday, Sandeep Deshpande from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Adyen, with a price target of EUR920.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $924.00, close to its 52-week high of $984.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Deshpande is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 58.3% success rate. Deshpande covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Stmicroelectronics, and ams AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adyen with a $902.82 average price target, a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR875.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

J.P. Morgan analyst David Perry maintained a Hold rating on Airbus Group SE today and set a price target of EUR59.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.60, close to its 52-week low of $50.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Perry is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.1% and a 41.4% success rate. Perry covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rolls-Royce Holdings, MTU Aero Engines, and BAE Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $94.32 average price target.

Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF)

In a report released today, Chris Hallam from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Rolls-Royce Holdings, with a price target of £5.73. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.87, close to its 52-week low of $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallam is ranked #6169 out of 6484 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rolls-Royce Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $7.52.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.