Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Check Point (CHKP) and Intevac (IVAC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Check Point (CHKP) and Intevac (IVAC).

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices on April 25 and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $86.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 68.5% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Monolithic Power, and Lattice Semicon.

Advanced Micro Devices has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.58, representing a 20.9% upside. In a report issued on April 13, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Check Point (CHKP)

In a report issued on April 25, Brent Thill from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Check Point, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $119.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 77.3% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Check Point has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $130.00, representing a 10.5% upside. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Intevac (IVAC)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on Intevac yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.4% and a 74.3% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intevac with a $10.00 average price target.

