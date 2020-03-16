Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Adobe (ADBE), Oracle (ORCL) and Tim Participacoes (TSU)

Ryan Adist- March 15, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Adobe (ADBE), Oracle (ORCL) and Tim Participacoes (TSU).

Adobe (ADBE)

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Adobe on March 13 and set a price target of $333.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $335.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 49.2% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

Adobe has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $347.56, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

Oracle (ORCL)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Hold rating on Oracle on March 13 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 66.8% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oracle is a Hold with an average price target of $52.08, representing a 17.2% upside. In a report issued on March 10, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Tim Participacoes (TSU)

In a report issued on March 13, Mathieu Robilliard from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Tim Participacoes, with a price target of $17.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Robilliard is ranked #3737 out of 6184 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tim Participacoes is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

