Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Accolade (ACCD) and Sprout Social (SPT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Accolade (ACCD) and Sprout Social (SPT).

Accolade (ACCD)

In a report issued on April 23, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners reiterated a Hold rating on Accolade. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 63.7% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Accolade is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.44.

Sprout Social (SPT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Robert Oliver reiterated a Buy rating on Sprout Social yesterday and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 80.8% success rate. Oliver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aspen Technology, PROS Holdings, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sprout Social is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $83.00.

