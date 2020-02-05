Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: 8X8 (EGHT), Cerner (CERN) and Snap (SNAP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on 8X8 (EGHT), Cerner (CERN) and Snap (SNAP).

8X8 (EGHT)

In a report released today, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on 8X8, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 75.6% success rate. Koontz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CommScope Holding, Lumentum Holdings, and Juniper Networks.

8X8 has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.08, implying a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cerner (CERN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close reiterated a Buy rating on Cerner today and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.22, close to its 52-week high of $76.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 56.2% success rate. Close covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Evolent Health, Hms Holdings, and Maximus.

Cerner has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.07, implying a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

Snap (SNAP)

In a report released yesterday, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Snap, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.98, close to its 52-week high of $19.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.9% and a 42.2% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Facebook, Alphabet, and Twitter.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Snap with a $20.55 average price target, representing an 11.2% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SNAP: