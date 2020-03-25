Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: 8X8 (EGHT), Adobe (ADBE) and Agilysys (AGYS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on 8X8 (EGHT), Adobe (ADBE) and Agilysys (AGYS).

8X8 (EGHT)

In a report released today, Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on 8X8, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -5.3% and a 51.2% success rate. Marshall covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CommScope Holding, Lumentum Holdings, and Viavi Solutions.

8X8 has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.79.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Adobe (ADBE)

In a report released today, Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Adobe, with a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $312.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 58.7% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Citrix Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adobe is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $345.06, representing a 12.0% upside. In a report issued on March 12, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $346.00 price target.

Agilysys (AGYS)

In a report released today, Ishfaque Faruk from Sidoti maintained a Buy rating on Agilysys, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.12, close to its 52-week low of $12.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Faruk is ranked #4957 out of 6165 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agilysys is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.00, representing a 104.6% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.