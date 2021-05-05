Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Yum China Holdings (YUMC) and Dish Network (DISH)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Yum China Holdings (YUMC) and Dish Network (DISH).

Yum China Holdings (YUMC)

In a report issued on April 28, Emily Lee from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Yum China Holdings, with a price target of $69.40. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.61, close to its 52-week high of $64.64.

Lee has an average return of 5.4% when recommending Yum China Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is ranked #5642 out of 7490 analysts.

Yum China Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.07, implying a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, HSBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.40 price target.

Dish Network (DISH)

In a report issued on April 28, Kutgun Maral from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Dish Network, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.97, close to its 52-week high of $46.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.4% and a 75.5% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, AMC Networks, and Walt Disney.

Dish Network has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.88, representing a 6.5% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

