Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Yellow Media (OtherYLWDF) and Stantec (STN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Yellow Media (YLWDF) and Stantec (STN).

Yellow Media (YLWDF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Hold rating on Yellow Media today and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 53.9% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment, Cogeco Communications, and Shaw Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Yellow Media with a $9.05 average price target.

Stantec (STN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk maintained a Buy rating on Stantec yesterday and set a price target of C$49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.22, close to its 52-week high of $33.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 52.0% success rate. Lynk covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hardwoods Distribution, Badger Daylighting, and SNC-Lavalin Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Stantec with a $36.24 average price target, a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$47.00 price target.

